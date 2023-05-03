Mississippi Rising: America's Iowa turns into a flooded mess
Iowa and parts of southwest Wisconsin are flooded after the Mississippi River reached its peak and crested over. The rising river has been caused by a surge of water from melting snowfall to the north
People living along the Mississippi River watched warily on Tuesday as water levels rose in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois, awaiting spring crests as floodwaters began to slowly recede and reveal damage in areas further north. AP
A citizen paddles his canoe down Island Avenue as the Mississippi River covers the street and blocks access to dozens of homes. In recent days the Mississippi flooded low-lying parks and trails in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and flooded streets and basements in the town of Campbell on French Island, which lies in the Mississippi and Black rivers just west of La Crosse. AP
Some roads and parks near the river are closed. The record at that spot is 22.7 feet (6.9 meters). The flood stage at that part of the river is 15 feet (4.57 metres). Two minor levee breaks were reported over the weekend near a wildlife refuge south of Bellevue, Iowa, and in Camanche, Iowa, that covered a couple of streets with water, AP
The rising river, caused by a surge of water from melting snowfall to the north, will likely rank in the top ten of all time in many places, but the National Weather Service still said river levels will generally remain well below past records. AP
Kayakers float down a flooded street in downtown Davenport. Forecasts call for little rain in the coming ten days, so once the river crests it should soon begin a slow decline that will last for at least two weeks. AP
A business sits in floodwaters from the nearby Mississippi River in Buffalo, Iowa. Despite the good news, in the next few days, officials will be checking their floodwalls and sandbag barriers closely. Others, though, were flocking to the Mississippi to see the giant river. Notably, the flooding woes come as Florida and Virginia’s residents are cleaning up from weekend tornadoes. AP