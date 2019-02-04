1/16 Badminton ace PV Sindhu made her debut on the Lakme Fashion Week (Summer/Resort) 2019 ramp this Sunday, 3 February. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost Badminton ace PV Sindhu made her debut on the Lakme Fashion Week (Summer/Resort) 2019 ramp this...

2/16 Sindhu was the show stopper for the collection The Secret Garden, presented by footwear brand Misfit Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

3/16 Misfit Panda — a women's footwear brand by Juveca Panda — showcased its Summer Resort 2019 collection at Lakme Fashion Week S/R'19 on 3 February. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

4/16 The collection featured sneakers, boots and heels in hues of pink, orange, green and blue. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

5/16 The collection recreated the beauty and magnificence of Lake Como, at times leading to surreal designs. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

6/16 The collection "The Secret Garden" blended elements of urban Italy along with the dramatic scenery of Lake Como. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

7/16 Misfit Panda is inspired by the bold and confident women who are breaking barriers every day. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

8/16 The brand designs distinctive footwear while using classic styles with a high level of comfort. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

9/16 At the heart of each season's collection is a story influenced by the art, architecture, landscapes and cultures that have inspired Juveca Panda along her travels at home and abroad. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

10/16 Designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

11/16 Designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

12/16 Individual expression is emphasised in these designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

13/16 Designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

14/16 Models display designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

15/16 Models walk the ramp in creations from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost