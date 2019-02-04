1/16
Badminton ace PV Sindhu made her debut on the Lakme Fashion Week (Summer/Resort) 2019 ramp this Sunday, 3 February. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Sindhu was the show stopper for the collection The Secret Garden, presented by footwear brand Misfit Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Misfit Panda — a women's footwear brand by Juveca Panda — showcased its Summer Resort 2019 collection at Lakme Fashion Week S/R’19 on 3 February. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The collection featured sneakers, boots and heels in hues of pink, orange, green and blue. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The collection recreated the beauty and magnificence of Lake Como, at times leading to surreal designs. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The collection “The Secret Garden” blended elements of urban Italy along with the dramatic scenery of Lake Como. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Misfit Panda is inspired by the bold and confident women who are breaking barriers every day. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The brand designs distinctive footwear while using classic styles with a high level of comfort. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
At the heart of each season’s collection is a story influenced by the art, architecture, landscapes and cultures that have inspired Juveca Panda along her travels at home and abroad. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Individual expression is emphasised in these designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Models display designs from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Models walk the ramp in creations from the Misfit Panda line by Juveca Panda. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Juveca Panda, creative director of Misfit Panda, said: People are usually so focused on the clothes that are worn on the ramp that designing shoes that stole the limelight from them was a challenging task in itself. But we’re elated to have received the appreciation we did. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
