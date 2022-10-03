Mirror, mirror: Rajasthan's Sheesh Mahal comes alive at Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal
The magnificence of 'Sheesh Mahal’, also known as the Mirror Palace, has been recreated by one of Kolkata's oldest and renowned venues for Durga Puja. Numerous pieces of mirrors and coloured glass make the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja pandal a must visit for the festivities
Jaipur’s beautiful Sheesh Mahal comes to Kolkata. The Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja pandal has recreated the stunning Sheesh Mahal for Durga Puja celebrations. News18
In its 54th year, the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja pandal decided to go with the Sheesh Mahal theme. Numerous pieces of mirrors and coloured glass have been used used to recreate the ambience and grandeur of the Sheesh Mahal. News18
Special care has been taken to set up the lighting arrangements to highlight the interior of the makeshift Sheesh Mahal. News18
Artificial gemstones, beautifully crafted coloured glass and mirrors shine like diamonds inside the pandal, which is considered one of the oldest and renowned venues for Durga Puja in Kolkata. News18
According to a report in the DNA, Goddess Durga’s idol will be eco-friendly too. “There won’t be any glass pieces on the idols. The glass used on the general decor is reusable so it won’t be disposed off,” said Mitali Poddar, convenor of Protima Committee which looks after this part of the festival. News18
Ashok Ojha, joint secretary, Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja committee, said that they are expecting huge crowds at the pandal and on Ashtami, they expect at least 10,000 devotees. The flickering reflections at the pandal will illuminate its surroundings and create magic. News18