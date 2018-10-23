1/6 Hurricane Willa, a Category 4 storm, is on course to slam into Mexico near the resort town of Mazatlan on Tuesday. It is expected to hit the Pacific Coast with potentially deadly winds and cause flooding. Reuters Hurricane Willa, a Category 4 storm, is on course to slam into Mexico near the resort town of...

2/6 The GOES-East satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Willa in the eastern Pacific, on a path toward Mexico's coast. It now has maximum sustained winds of 250 kilometres per hour. AP

3/6 An employee reinforces glass panels of a hotel in Mazatlan as a precautionary measure before the Hurricane Willa makes landfall. Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco are on alert. Reuters

4/6 Residents also covered windows, in Mazatlan with wood ahead of the disaster. In the resort town of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco governor Aristoteles Sandoval ordered hotels and coastal areas to be evacuated. Shelters were opened on higher ground to accommodate the evacuees. AP

5/6 Glass panels at stores were taped-up to protect against the expected strong winds. Tour operators and fishermen also raced to tie down their boats ahead of the storm. Reuters