1/6 Mexican fans have brought a generous heaping of their culture along with them to Russia, and on Friday, fans attempted to throw a Dia de Muertos themed parade. AFP Mexican fans have brought a generous heaping of their culture along with them to Russia, and on...

2/6 Dia de Muertos translates to 'day of the dead' in English, and it is a three day event that takes place from 31 October to 2 November. The festival revolves around the remembrance of the dead. AFP Dia de Muertos translates to 'day of the dead' in English, and it is a three day event that takes...

3/6 Unfortunately, fans were unable to take the parade close to the Red Square due to opposition from the Communist Party of Russia. AFP Unfortunately, fans were unable to take the parade close to the Red Square due to opposition from...

4/6 The Communist Party spoke out against the parade owing to the fact the body of Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin is preserved in a mausoleum near the Red Square. AFP The Communist Party spoke out against the parade owing to the fact the body of Communist...

5/6 The Red Square is a traditionally somber venue, used during government addresses and military parades, and has the graves of many Russian leaders. AFP The Red Square is a traditionally somber venue, used during government addresses and military...