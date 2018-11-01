1/6 An exhibit at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico that kicked off on 29 October, has on display Mexican Amates, artworks on traditional handmade paper produced from the bark of trees found in Mexico. Image courtesy Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum An exhibit at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico that...

2/6 The paper used for these artworks is produced by the Otomi community in Mexico on which the Nahua people paint recurring motifs pertaining to religious rituals, nature, rural lives and animals. Image courtesy Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

3/6 Amate painting is an art that is passed on from generation to generation. Natives start painting from a very young age as they pick up the art from their elders. Image courtesy Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

4/6 Many of the paintings are filled with designs that the Nahua community borrowed from its pottery such as animals, birds and flowers. These Amates, unlike landscapes do not have a structured frame and the bird design in itself creates a special type of border. Image courtesy Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

5/6 Landscapes on the other hand, have a structured border and themes related to farming, fishing, animal fights, celebrations and weddings are generally featured in these works. Image courtesy Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum