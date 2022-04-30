Metal barriers: China’s new weapon against COVID-19
China has been employing a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns to fight against COVID-19
1/6
Residents holding umbrellas line up in the rain along the barricaded fence for COVID tests outside the locked-down apartment building on 27 April, 2022, in Beijing. AP
2/6
A bicycle is parked in front of a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on 29 April, 2022, in Beijing. AP
3/6
A resident holding a mobile reaches out through a fence at a residential area under lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Panjiayuan, Chaoyang district, in Beijing on 27 April, 2022. AFP
4/6
People line up to be tested for Covid-19 in Zhongguancun in Beijing on 26 April, 2022. AFP
5/6
A worker delivers food to a locked-down resident at a residential area due to Covid-19 coronavirus outbreaks in Panjiayuan, in Chaoyang district in Beijing on 28 April, 2022. AFP
6/6
A delivery worker chats with a masked security guard at a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on 29 April, 2022. AP