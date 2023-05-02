MET GALA 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt make heads turn with their outing; Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian stun as well
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2023. The actress flaunted a black Valentino gown.
A fan-page of the actress wrote on Twitter- “The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the Met Gala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem.”
Alia Bhatt also made a smashing appearance at the Gala in a smoldering white gown. She wrote on Twitter- “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture.”
Sharing multiple pictures of herself, she added on social media- “My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.”
Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet Monday encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown. Janelle Monáe dropped a bulky coat to reveal a see-through cage and Jeremy Pope walked in a 32-foot cape emblazoned with the visage of Karl Lagerfeld.
Nicole Kidman said it was Lagerfeld who ignited her fashion spark. She wore a pale pink gown created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial she starred in. It’s adorned with 3,000 silver crystals for the ad directed by Baz Luhrmann.
Bad Bunny showed up late in bright white from head to toe with a long cape also adorned with camellias, a Coco Chanel motif embraced by Lagerfeld. Monáe’s look, with a black sparkly leotard underneath, was made by Thom Browne.
Cardi B first donned pink then switched to a full black ballgown with, you guessed it, camellias. Up top, she said, “is giving Karl, the house of Chanel and Karl at the same time.” It was a men’s white collar shirt accent with a black men’s tie. The outfit in honor of Lagerfeld was done by an up-and-coming British design house, Chenpeng Studio.
Kim Kardashian posed with Kyle and Kendall Jenner. Kardashian, meanwhile, went with loops and loops of pearls all over her Schiaparelli look. And Cardi B went big in pink, complete with a feathery head piece. Brittney Griner wore a warm stone shade in a suit with a long jacket by Calvin Klein, who also dressed her wife, Cherelle Griner, in a sleek strapless column dress in white onyx.
Kristen Stewart wore the color duo in a suit with a cropped white jacket. And Cara Delevingne honored her old friend Lagerfeld with a ruffled white shirt look short in front with a train at the back. Ruffled shirts were among Lagerfeld’s favorites.
Gigi Hadid wore Givenchy in black with feathers, a drop waist and sheer train in tulle. It took more than 300 hours to make. Kendall Jenner was also in black, sans pants. She wore a sparkly leotard with long sleeves that has pieces doubling as a train. On her feet were kinky, towering black boots, all courtesy of Marc Jacobs.
Margot Robbie, who stars in this summer’s “Barbie” live-action film, wore a 1993 Chanel gown in black that Cindy Crawford first wore on a runway. Robbie said she was the last Chanel ambassador to be handpicked by Lagerfeld.
Lagerfeld was the honoree at the A-list gala with many in the crowd of about 400 dressed in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career of more than 60 years. But elegant wasn’t entirely the hallmark of the evening. Jared Leto dressed as Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X went full cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.