Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish, Blake Lively, Alicia Keys turn heads at the benefit gala
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian, the celebrities did not fail to amaze us with their 2022 Met Gala looks.
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Anna Wintour at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Kendall Jenner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Gigi Hadid at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Sarah Jessica Parker at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
La La Anthony at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Cynthia Erivo at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Alicia Keys at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Janelle Monae at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Chloe Kim at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
