Messenger of Peace: Emmanuel Macron’s crucial China visit
French president Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing for a three-day state visit to dissuade China from supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was greeted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a huge red carpet lined with Chinese and French flags as the countries' national anthems played
1/10
French president Emmanuel Macron met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday as he arrived in Beijing for a three-day state visit in order to dissuade China from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. AP
2/10
At the opening remarks of a bilateral meeting with Macron, Xi said that as big global powers, China and France had the “ability and responsibility” to resolve their disputes and uphold international peace. President Macron said peace and stability based on those were threatened by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine. AFP
3/10
“I know I can count on you, under the two principles I just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi. Xi didn’t mention Ukraine or Russia but said he welcomed relations with France, adding that Beijing and Paris are “staunch promoters of multipolarisation of the world,” a reference to reducing US dominance in economic and political affairs. AP
4/10
The 54-year-old leader is accompanied by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, as he wants to “be a voice that unites Europe” over Ukraine, and that coming to China with her serves to “underline the consistency of this approach.” AP
5/10
Prior to a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, newly-appointed Premier Li Qiang welcomed Macron at the Great Hall of the People, a vast structure west of Tiananmen Square frequently used for ceremonial ceremonies. AP
6/10
During the meeting, President Macron stressed the importance of dialogue between China and France “in these troubled times”. “The ability to share a common analysis and build a common path is essential,” he said. AP
7/10
President Macron also delivered a speech to inaugurate the Festival Croisements at the Red Brick Museum in Beijing. According to Arch Daily, the museum, founded by collectors Yan Shijie and Cao Mei, was opened in the Chaoyang District in May 2014 with a focus on showcasing both Chinese and international art. Since then, it has developed into a hotspot for photographers. AP
8/10
The president was accompanied by French culture minister Rima Abdul Malak and Chinese artists in Beijing. AP
9/10
On Wednesday, in a speech to French residents of China, President Macron said he would “try to build, and somehow engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace and stability on international issues” including Ukraine, Iran and North Korea. AP
10/10
He noted China proposed a peace plan in February and that while France doesn’t fully agree with it, the plan “shows a will to commit toward the resolution of the conflict.” AP