1/8 Arsene Wenger took charge of his final Arsenal game in charge at home when the Gunners took on Burnley on Sunday. AP

2/8 Arsenal put out a special match day programme which included tributes from former players including Thierry Henry. AFP

3/8 Before the match, Wenger received a guard of honour from both Arsenal and Burnley players. AFP

4/8 Wenger's final Arsenal match at the Emirates ended in a thumping 5-0 win with a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi. AP

5/8 There was also a warm sendoff given to Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker who had announced his retirement earlier this season. Reuters

6/8 At full time, banners were raised above the pitch as Wenger took a lap of honour at the Emirates Stadium. AP

7/8 Wenger gave his tie to a young fan during the lap of honour after the match. Reuters