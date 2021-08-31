Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinches India's second gold in stunning world record show The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.