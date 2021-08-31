Memorable day for India at Tokyo Paralympics as world records tumble [Photos]
Revisiting the defining images of Day 6 of the Tokyo Paralympics, where history was made, records tumbled and the Indian national anthem played — twice!
1/6
Avani Lekhara smiles on the shooting range on her way to winning the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 event at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday. The 19-year-old from Jaipur became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics. She finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which was also a new Paralympic record. OIS via AP
2/6
India's gold medallist Sumit Antil is flanked by Sri Lanka's bronze medallist Dulan Kodithuwakku (left) and Australia's silver medallist Michal Burian on Monday. Hailing from Sonepat in Haryana, Antil raised his world record distance thrice in the duration of his six throws to win a gold. OIS via AP
3/6
Devendra Jhajharia came to Tokyo as a two-time Paralympic gold medallist. He won his third medal on Monday, a silver, in the men's javelin throw F46 category. It was the second silver of the day for India after Yogesh Kathuniya's silver. Jhajharia's first gold had come at Athens 2004, while his second had come at Rio 2016. AP Photo
4/6
Sundar Singh Gurjar competes during the men's javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics. Gurjar finished behind Devendra Jhajharia to claim a bronze medal on Monday. AP Photo
5/6
Germany's Felix Streng stormed his way to Paralympic gold in the T64 100m in Tokyo on Monday, dethroning British rival Jonnie Peacock who ended up sharing the bronze after a photo finish. AP Photo
6/6
Brazil's Jerusa Geber Dos Santos and her guide Brazil's Gabriel Aparecido Dos Santos Garcia compete in the Women's 100m T11 Semi-Final in the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium. OIS via AP