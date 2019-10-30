1/8 A delegation of 23 EU MPs arrived in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday for a "first-hand" assessment of the situation in the state, in the backdrop of complete shutdown and clashes between people and security forces in several parts of the city and the Kashmir Valley. PTI A delegation of 23 EU MPs arrived in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday for a "first-hand"...

2/8 The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, many from extreme-right or right-wing parties, but four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said without divulging the reason. ANI The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, many from extreme-right or right-wing parties,...

3/8 A convoy of security vehicles escorted the MPs, who were travelling in bullet-proof jeeps, from the airport to their hotel. PTI A convoy of security vehicles escorted the MPs, who were travelling in bullet-proof jeeps, from...

4/8 There was a complete shutdown in Srinagar and at least four people were injured in numerous clashes between protesters and security forces in various parts of the Valley. PTI There was a complete shutdown in Srinagar and at least four people were injured in numerous...

5/8 People put up blockades in at least five different places in Srinagar, including downtown Srinagar and 90 Feet Road. Shops and business establishments were closed and vehicles were off the roads due to the clashes. PTI People put up blockades in at least five different places in Srinagar, including downtown...

6/8 These 23 EU MPs are part of the first group of high-level foreign visitors to Kashmir after the 5 August decision of the Centre to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. AP These 23 EU MPs are part of the first group of high-level foreign visitors to Kashmir after the 5...

7/8 After the visiting delegation wound up their trip to Kashmir, they made it clear that the terrorism affecting the Valley is not India's problem alone but an issue for the international community. PTI After the visiting delegation wound up their trip to Kashmir, they made it clear that the...