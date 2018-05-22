1/3
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. Twitter @KensingtonRoyal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day....
2/3
These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. Twitter @KensingtonRoyal
These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the...
3/3
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. Twitter @KensingtonRoyal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys in the Green Drawing Room of...