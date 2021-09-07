Meet Tobias Vogt, German doctor who has been treating Kolkata's underprivileged for the past 20 years [Photos]
Tobias Vogt, 52, came to Kolkata 20 years ago as a doctor through the NGO German Doctors and stayed. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
Dr Vogt and his team serve around 80-110 patients a day even during these pandemic times. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
Dr Vogt treats tuberculosis patients at a hospital in Kolkata and drives to the slums every day. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
Apart from providing medical care during the lockdown, Dr Vogt and his team distributed 2,700 food packets to the needy. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
Dressed in PPE, Dr Vogt sees a steady stream of patients from the operating clinics. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
German Doctors, cooperating with the native aid organisation Howrah South Point (HSP), specialises in working with differently-abled children. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee