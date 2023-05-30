Meet the Spider-People from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the voice behind them

2/4

Pavitr Prabhakar

This highly original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. Gwen and Miles meet Pavitr for the first time as they pursue The Spot across the multiverse. Pavitr lives in Mumbattan, a wild futuristic mishmash of Manhattan and Mumbai, on Earth-50101. Karan Soni, the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, adds: “When we first meet him in the movie, he’s got it all going the way Miles doesn’t – he’s doing great in school, he has this very attractive girlfriend and he’s like making that work at the same time. He’s able to fight crime pretty easily and it seems like nothing is really concerning him. And then as the movie progresses, you realize that he’s about to experience the first potential, real tragedy in his timeline. And so it’s a really cool arc of seeing this character grow up from being like a kid to becoming a full-fledged Spider-Man, with all the responsibilities and all the baggage, in his own sense.”