Meet the Spider-People from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the voice behind them
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been creating global waves with its fantastic early reviews. Audiences are eager to know how Miles Morales’ journey continues and the interesting encounters he will have with the other spider-people in the spider-verse
<strong>Jessica Drew</strong><br />Jessica Drew, the super-cool and very pregnant Spider-Woman of Earth-332, is bound to become one of the new fan-favorite characters of the movie. Voiced by Issa Rae, Jessica first arrives on the scene on her motorcycle to throttle the Vulture in the Guggenheim Museum encounter. According to Issa Rae, who lends her voice to Jessica Drew, said of the character, “She is a hero in every sense. Sometimes being a hero involves making sacrifices for the greater good. And because Jessica is starting a family of her own, she wants to make sure that the world that she brings her child into is a safe one. And so she’s doing everything she can to make sure that she’s stopping the evil of this world while also being an excellent mentor to the upcoming generation of spider people, including Gwen.”
<strong>Pavitr Prabhakar</strong><br />This highly original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. Gwen and Miles meet Pavitr for the first time as they pursue The Spot across the multiverse. Pavitr lives in Mumbattan, a wild futuristic mishmash of Manhattan and Mumbai, on Earth-50101. Karan Soni, the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, adds: “When we first meet him in the movie, he’s got it all going the way Miles doesn’t – he’s doing great in school, he has this very attractive girlfriend and he’s like making that work at the same time. He’s able to fight crime pretty easily and it seems like nothing is really concerning him. And then as the movie progresses, you realize that he’s about to experience the first potential, real tragedy in his timeline. And so it’s a really cool arc of seeing this character grow up from being like a kid to becoming a full-fledged Spider-Man, with all the responsibilities and all the baggage, in his own sense.”<span style="background-color: var(--global--color-background); color: var(--global--color-primary); font-family: var(--global--font-secondary); font-size: var(--global--font-size-base);"> </span>
<strong>Hobie Brown</strong><br />Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, is a favorite of Gwen’s because he is in a cool band, knows how to shred the electric guitar, and pronounces schedule as shayd-jewel (the English way). He’s from a world that’s a bizarro mixture of ’70s- and ’80s-era London and modern-day New York. Actor Daniel Kaluuya, who voices Spider-Punk, says of the film, “I was obsessed with Spider-Man growing up. I watched Spider-Man: The Animated Series first. When I got older, I saw the Spider-Man films – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland have all been brilliant and have kept me watching. But Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the unexpected classic. And here I am, voicing a character who is from where I am from. I could not have dreamed this up! I am from Camden, where Spider-Punk is from – and where punk culture has a strong history. I could lean into my roots and be playful with how and what he says, knowing exactly where it comes from.”
<strong>Miguel O’Hara</strong><br />Voiced by Oscar Isaac, Miguel is one of the first new characters that Miles encounters when he begins his voyage across the Spider-Verse. Actor Oscar Isaac, who voices Miguel in the movie, said “Spider-Man is one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, and this film presents the most exquisitely realized version of the Spider-Man story. It has always been a source of pride knowing that there was a Latino Spider-Man out there, and I was honored to bring Miguel O’Hara to life. Finding his voice, his intensity, his tragic darkness, his sense of humor (or lack thereof) was a fun creative process. We just kept pushing to make him as specific and unique as possible.”