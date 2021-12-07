Meet Fadel Othman, the one-legged kung fu master teaching over 100 children
The 24-year-old, who lost his limb in an artillery shell in 2015, has set up his academy in Aleppo's Abzimu town where he hopes to boost the confidence of his students by teaching them useful moves they can use to defend themselves
1/6
Meet amputee kung fu master Fadel Othman. The 24-year-old unlikely trainer is teaching a bunch of children the ancient martial art in rebel-held town of Abzimu in the western countryside of Aleppo province in Syria. AFP
2/6
Fadel's kung fu school in Abzimu has around 100 students, which include orphans and children who lost their fathers to Syria's decade-old war. "This is the first team I train after my injury," said Fadel, who believes that his students will grow up to become world champions one day. AFP
3/6
Fadel was hit by an artillery shell in 2015, during fighting between rebels and government forces in Aleppo. He became one of the more than 86,000 Syrians that the World Heath Organization says have endured amputations due to conflict-related injuries. AFP
4/6
Fadel set up his kung fu academy earlier this year. The gym is equipped with punchbags and pull up bars. While training his students, he also demonstrates warm up exercises, without even using crutches. AFP
5/6
Fadel, who started his kung fu training at the age of 12, returned to the martial art after his medical treatment in Turkey. He has participated in several events and hopes to pass on his teachings to the next generation. AFP
6/6
<br />The trainer says he wanted to teach children "useful moves they can use to defend themselves" and to boost their confidence. "I see them as my little brothers," he said, adding, "My goal is to have a strong team and nurture a generation (of fighters) that can make it to international competitions." AFP