Meenakashi Lekhi inaugurates NGMA-hosted Maharaja's Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India Collection
The much-talked about exhibition ‘Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India Collection’ hosted by the National Gallery of Modern Art [NGMA], Ministry of Culture, Government of India was inaugurated by Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture. The inimitable exhibition will continue till the 13th of August, 2023 at the prestigious National Gallery of Modern Art in Fort, Mumbai.
Curated to focus on the works that Air India used to redefine the air travel experience, this exhibit is the first of many more to come. The exhibition showcases paintings and sculptures by eminent artists like VS Gaitonde, GR Santosh, KH Ara, B Prabha, Pilloo Pochkhanwala, MF Husain and Raghav Kaneria et al.
The evening was dotted with the presence of artists and art connoisseurs from the world-over. Seen at the do were Dr.Saryu Doshi, Pheroza Godrej, Brinda Miller, Nayanaa Kanodia, Prakash Bal Joshi, Vipta Kapadia, Nandita Desai, Anita Goel, Paramesh Paul, Vishwa Sahni, Sonu Gupta, Madhusudan Kumar, theatre personality Raell Padamsee among many others. The evening also saw stunning Kathak and Lavani performances, specially curated for the exhibition. Nazneen Banu, Director – NGMA Mumbai, ensured a meticulous execution of the soiree.