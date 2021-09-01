Medals, heartbreaks, history... defining images from Day 7 of the Tokyo Paralympics [Photos]
The most defining images from Day 7 of the Tokyo Paralympics, when India's medal count surged into double digits for the first time at a Paralympic Games
1/7
India's Mariyappan Thangavelu (left) and Sharad Kumar (right) won a silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T42 event on Tuesday. The event was won by USA's Sam Grewe. Image courtesy: Screengrab from video posted by International Paralympic Committee
2/7
Oksana Masters sits next to her bike after wining at women's H4-5 Time Trial at the Fuji International Speedway at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Her medal at Tokyo 2020 was her ninth across four sports, and spanning the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games. AP Photo
3/7
Afghanistan's Hossain Rasouli competes in the men's T47 long jump during the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Rasouli was one of the two Afghan athletes who were evacuated from the Asian country after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country. AP Photo
4/7
India's Singhraj Adhana (right) celebrates his 10m air pistol bronze medal on the podium on Tuesday. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ShootingPara
5/7
Brazil's Jardenia Felix Barbosa Da Silva celebrates after finishing third in the Athletics Women's 400m - T20 Final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. OIS via AP Photo
6/7
Switzerland's Manuela Schaer leads the field in the Athletics Women's 1500m - T54 Final as the race goes on amid heavy rain during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday. OIS via AP
7/7
Spain's Sonia Ruiz Escribano reacts after Germany defeated Spain in women's wheelchair basketball quarter-final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo