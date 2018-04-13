1/12 India's Bajrang celebrates after defeating Wales' Kane Charig to win gold in men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling event. PTI India's Bajrang celebrates after defeating Wales' Kane Charig to win gold in men's freestyle 65...

2/12 Bajrang Punia won the first medal in wrestling for the day, and the 2nd gold for the sport after Sushil Kumar's on Thursday. PTI

3/12 Anish Bhanwala of India celebrates with his gold medal at the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final. The 15-year-old is India's youngest-ever CWG gold medallist. PTI

4/12 Continuing from their team sojourn where they won the gold medal, Mouma Das and Manika Batra claimed the silver in the women's doubles event. PTI

5/12 India Men's 4X400m Relay team members Amoj Jacob , Arokia Rajiv , Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Jeevan Karekoppa Suresh after qualification during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. PTI

6/12 Tejaswini Sawant of India poses with the gold medal she won in the women's 50m Rifle 3P final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. AP

7/12 Anjum Moudgil of India poses with her silver medal during the women's 50m Rifle 3P final at the Belmont Shooting Centre. AP

8/12 India's Pooja Dhanda won the silver in women's freestyle 57 kg wrestling event. This was India's second silver in the event after Babita Kumari's silver on Thursday. PTI

9/12 Bronze medal winner India's Divya Kakran at the medal ceremony of the women's freestyle 68 kg wrestling event. This was Divya's debut at CWG. PTI

10/12 India's Vikas Krishan celebrates after his win against Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly in the Men's 75kg Boxing Semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. PTI

11/12 India's Manoj Kumar fights against England's Pat McCormack in the Men's 69kg Boxing Semifinals at the Commonwealth Games. Kumar lost the bout and claimed the bronze medal. PTI