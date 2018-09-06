1/9 Thousands of farmers and labourers from across the country held a massive protest in the national capital on Wednesday against "anti-people" policies of the Narendra Modi government, and demanded higher prices for farm produce, waiver of loans and better wages. AP Thousands of farmers and labourers from across the country held a massive protest in the national...

2/9 The protesters, holding placards and shouting anti-government slogans, marched from Ramlila Maidan in Chandni Chowk to Parliament Street in Central Delhi, and warned the ruling BJP that it will have to pay a "heavy price" in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for "ignoring" the demands of the disadvantaged sections of the society. Twitter@cpimspeak

3/9 The 'Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally', organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All-India Agricultural Workers' Union (AIAWU) — organisations and unions affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), also demanded concrete measures to generate jobs, minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000 for workers, halting "forcible" land acquisition and stopping changes in labour laws. AP

4/9 The organisers claimed farmers and labourers from at least 23 states have participated in the protests, preparation for which had started several months back. The protest threw the traffic out of gear in several parts of Delhi. AP

5/9 Carrying red flags and wearing red caps, the marchers raised slogans against the policies of the BJP government and assailed the ruling party's "communal and divisive" agenda. AP

6/9 Hannan Mollah, general secretary, Kisan Sabha, addressed the massive Massive Mazdoor Kisan Rally at Parliament Street. Twitter@cpimspeak

7/9 The organisers said this was the first time after Independence that farmers and workers jointly participated in a rally against the government. AP

8/9 AIKS leader Vijoo Krishnan said all other farmers' organisations will hold a long march and come to Delhi on 30 November. Twitter@cpimspeak