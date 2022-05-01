May Day: Here's how the world paid tribute to its workers
May Day, also called Workers’ Day or International Workers’ Day, is annually marked on 1 May and celebrates the contribution of workers to society
A demonstrator carries a banner with an image of late Argentine-born Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara during the commemoration of May Day (Labour Day) to mark the international day of the workers, at Havana's Revolution Square on Sunday. AFP
A demonstrator wears a mask reading "Freedom" during the annual May Day (Labour Day) demonstration marking the international day of the workers, at the Place de la Republique in Paris on Sunday. AFP
Supporters of left wing trade unions walk with a banner during a rally on May Day in Kolkata on Sunday. AP
Russian Communist party supporter and secretary Svetlana, 55, poses during the annual May Day (Labour Day) marking the international day of the workers in Moscow on Sunday. AFP
Members and supporters of the Hungarian communist party, the 'Munkaspart' (Party of Workers), march in Budapest on Sunday on International Workers' Day. The lettering on their banner reads 'NATO leads to war, EU leads to misery - Be independent Hungary!' AFP
Demonstrators play music during the annual May Day (Labour Day) demonstration marking the international day of the workers in Ankara on Sunday. AFP
Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus, fourth from right, and Governing Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey, center, hold a banner with writing in German reading "shape the future together" as they take part in the May Day main rally of the German Trade Union Federation (DGB), in Berlin, on Sunday. AP
The Britannia Coconut Dancers of Bacup, wearing controversial makeup colouring "blackface", dance outside The Crown Inn to celebrate May Day in the village of Bacup in north-west England on Sunday. Traditionally Morris dancers perform as the day breaks on May Day morning to celebrate the first day of summer. AFP
Activists and supporters of Free Trade zones and general employees union take part in a May Day rally near the president's office in Colombo on Sunday. AFP
People climb on the St. Francis statue near St. John in Lateran Square on the occasion of a free concert organised by the main Italian Labour Unions on May Day in Rome on Sunday. AP
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions hold up their cards during a May Day rally demanding better working conditions and expanding labour rights in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday. The signs on cards read, ‘Stop! anti-labour policy’. AP