Mary Poppins, Floral Dinosaurs and More: Flower power at Chelsea show
The largest free-to-attend flower festival in London, Chelsea is a star attraction. The theme this year is 'Flowers on Film', which draws inspiration from the figures and plots that have appeared on the big screen
Chelsea in Bloom is the largest free-to-attend flower festival in London, hosted in conjunction with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Chelsea in Bloom presents floral installations and decorations for onlookers to enjoy, while the renowned flower show concentrates on creative garden designs and displays. A visitor stands next to floral displays at Chelsea Flower Show, in London, Britain. Reuters
The theme for this year is “Flowers on Film,” which draws inspiration from the figures and plots that have appeared on the big screen. In terms of Chelsea in Bloom, bigger is better when it comes to fresh flowers, plants, greenery, and other ornamental items. Reuters
Fran Suermondt from Burpee Europe looks at a display of Peter Beales Classic Roses at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The first show at Chelsea, known as the Great Spring Show was held in May 1913. The show was discontinued in 1939 for World War II and was brought back in 1945 after the war ended. AP
This year, for the first time in more than a century of competition at the premier London event, there are more women than men vying for gold at the Chelsea Flower Show, according to Arab News. Reuters
The Chelsea Flower Show also hosted its first wedding, between the RHS ambassador for inclusivity and diversity and his husband — Manoj Malde and Clive Gillmor. Additionally, it was the first time the programme included a same-sex union, which became legal in the UK in 2014. AP
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Monday visited the Chelsea in Bloom. They spoke with Manoj Malde and Clive Gillmor after they married earlier at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. AP
Britain’s Queen Camilla smells roses at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London. AP
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla, speak with members of the House of Lords Janet Fookes, left, Piet Oudolf, second right, and Judy Ling Wong, second left, after awarding them with the Elizabeth Medal of Honour Award in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration, at Chelsea Flower Show. AP
Princess Kate also attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday with the kids. The 41-year-old Princess of Wales delighted the attendees of the prestigious garden exhibition by playing on the bandstand lawn with kids from ten different primary schools. Reuters
Kate talks with pupils from schools taking part in the first Children’s Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The Palace added, “The introduction of children’s picnics at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children.” AP