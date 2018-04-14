1/15 India's MC Mary Kom with her gold during the medal ceremony of the women's Light Fly (45-48kg) boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. PTI India's MC Mary Kom with her gold during the medal ceremony of the women's Light Fly (45-48kg)...

2/15 MC Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara during the boxing women's Light Fly (45-48kg) finals. This was her debut at the CWG and has been assigned as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. PTI MC Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara during the boxing women's Light Fly (45-48kg) finals. This was...

3/15 India's Manish Kaushik poses with his silver medal during the awards ceremony of the Men's Light 60kg boxing event at Commonwealth Games 2018. PTI India's Manish Kaushik poses with his silver medal during the awards ceremony of the Men's Light...

4/15 India's Gaurav Solanki celebrates after winning gold in Men's Fly 52kg boxing finals at the Commonwealth Games 2018. He won a gold in his CWG debut PTI. India's Gaurav Solanki celebrates after winning gold in Men's Fly 52kg boxing finals at the...

5/15 The 20-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra led the pack right from the word go as he won a gold in the CWG 2018 with a season-best throw of 86.47m. PTI The 20-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra led the pack right from the word go as he won a...

6/15 Manika Batra became the first Indian woman table tennis player to win a singles medal at a Commonwealth Games. Manika won the gold in women's singles to cap quite a successful day for Indian paddlers at CWG. PTI Manika Batra became the first Indian woman table tennis player to win a singles medal at a...

7/15 Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore poses with medal winners MC Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik and Amit at the Commonwealth Games 2018. PTI Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore poses with medal winners MC Mary Kom, Gaurav...

8/15 India's Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakkal, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya help their injured teammate Amoj Jacob who fell during the Men's 4X400m Relay finals. PTI India's Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakkal, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya help their injured...

9/15 India's Sakshi Malik wrestles with Cameron's Berth Emillene Ngolle during the 62kg wrestling Nordic at the Commonwealth Games 2018. Sakshi won the bronze medal. PTI India's Sakshi Malik wrestles with Cameron's Berth Emillene Ngolle during the 62kg wrestling...

10/15 Sanjeev Rajput of India celebrates winning the gold medal at the men's 50m Rifle 3P final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. PTI Sanjeev Rajput of India celebrates winning the gold medal at the men's 50m Rifle 3P final at the...

11/15 India's Satish Kumar shows his silver medal during the medal ceremony for the men's +91 kg boxing at the Oxenford Studios during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. PTI India's Satish Kumar shows his silver medal during the medal ceremony for the men's +91 kg boxing...

12/15 India's Somveer celebrates after winning bronze medal in the MFS86kg wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. PTI India's Somveer celebrates after winning bronze medal in the MFS86kg wrestling event at the...

13/15 Gold medalist India's Sumit during the medal ceremony of MFS 125kg wrestling Nordic at the Commonwealth Games 2018. He won the final bout without a fight at all, as his opponent gave a walkover due to injury. PTI Gold medalist India's Sumit during the medal ceremony of MFS 125kg wrestling Nordic at the...

14/15 Gold medalist Vikas Krishan of India stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's 75 kg boxing at the Oxenford Studios during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. PTI Gold medalist Vikas Krishan of India stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's 75...