Mark Idhar Hai: PM Modi among famous faces who cast their vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections
The second and final phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections saw big names from across the state come out to exercise their democratic duty. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former cricketers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, the heavyweight voters were all smiles as they cast their vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes a smile and his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad city in the second phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections. After emerging from the polling station, Modi heartily thanked the voters of Gujarat, saying they celebrated the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm and held discussions in an excellent manner. PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family, including son Jay Shah, exercised their democratic duty at a polling station in Ahmedabad. At the the Naranpura sub-zonal office polling booth in Ahmedabad, Shah appealed to people to strengthen the state’s “development model” by coming out to vote in large numbers. PTI
Incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. Image Courtesy: @Bhupendrapbjp/Twitter
Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi also cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. Image Courtesy: @isudan_gadhvi/Twitter
BJP candidate from Viramgam Hardik Patel casts his vote at Chandranagar Primary School, Ahmedabad. Image Courtesy: @HardikPatel_/Twitter
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his family, including brother Yusuf Pathan, queued up at at a polling booth in Vadodara to cast their vote. Any guesses who they voted for? ANI
This is what you call being a model citizen. At the age of 100, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraba, arrived on a wheelchair at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city. ANI
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel after casting her vote at a polling booth 95 in Ahmedabad. ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife cast their votes in Ahmedabad. ANI
Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, casts her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara. She says, “Voting is our right. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise. There is no right without responsibility.” ANI