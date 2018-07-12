1/7 Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring the winner for Croatia in the 109th minute. AP Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring the winner for Croatia in the 109th minute. AP

Kieran Tripper celebrates after getting England into the lead with a superb free-kick in the fifth minute. AP

Ivan Perisic cancels Kieran Trippier's opening goal with a high boot. AP

England's Jesse Lingard and Croatia's Ivan Strinic fight for the ball. AP

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic wears a jubilant look after his team's maiden entry into the World Cup final. AP

Harry Kane, leader in the Golden Boot race, is consoled by teammate Phil Jones after England's semi-final exit. AP