Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring the winner for Croatia in the 109th minute. AP
Kieran Tripper celebrates after getting England into the lead with a superb free-kick in the fifth minute. AP
Ivan Perisic cancels Kieran Trippier's opening goal with a high boot. AP
England's Jesse Lingard and Croatia's Ivan Strinic fight for the ball. AP
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic wears a jubilant look after his team's maiden entry into the World Cup final. AP
Harry Kane, leader in the Golden Boot race, is consoled by teammate Phil Jones after England's semi-final exit. AP
England manager Gareth Southgate hugs his team members at the end of their match against Croatia.
