World No 72 Marco Cecchinato beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling match to reach his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. Reuters
Djokovic led 5-2 in the fourth set before Cecchinato fought back to force the tie-break. The Serb also had three set points but failed to convert them as Cecchinato sealed his win. Reuters
Dominic Thiem reached his third successive French Open semi-finals after beating Alexander Zverev in their last-eight encounter. Reuters
Zverev suffered a thigh injury in the second set which hampered his movement in the third set as Thiem won the match in three sets. AFP
Madison Keys made it to her first French Open semi-finals as he beat Yulia Putintseva in straight sets in their quarter-final clash. Reuters
Sloane Stephens beat Daria Kasatkina to set up a repeat of her US Open finals clash against compatriot Madison Keys in the semi-finals. AFP
