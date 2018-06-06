1/6 World No 72 Marco Cecchinato beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling match to reach his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. Reuters World No 72 Marco Cecchinato beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling match to reach his first-ever...

2/6 Djokovic led 5-2 in the fourth set before Cecchinato fought back to force the tie-break. The Serb also had three set points but failed to convert them as Cecchinato sealed his win. Reuters Djokovic led 5-2 in the fourth set before Cecchinato fought back to force the tie-break. The Serb...

3/6 Dominic Thiem reached his third successive French Open semi-finals after beating Alexander Zverev in their last-eight encounter. Reuters Dominic Thiem reached his third successive French Open semi-finals after beating Alexander Zverev...

4/6 Zverev suffered a thigh injury in the second set which hampered his movement in the third set as Thiem won the match in three sets. AFP Zverev suffered a thigh injury in the second set which hampered his movement in the third set as...

5/6 Madison Keys made it to her first French Open semi-finals as he beat Yulia Putintseva in straight sets in their quarter-final clash. Reuters Madison Keys made it to her first French Open semi-finals as he beat Yulia Putintseva in straight...