1/8 Washington DC witnessed over 600 women who staged a sit-in against family separation and detention on Thursday in the Senate’s Hart Office Building. It was followed by a morning of protests and marching in DC from Freedom Plaza to the Department of Justice to Congress. Reuters Washington DC witnessed over 600 women who staged a sit-in against family separation and...

2/8 Women gathered and staged a non-violent civil protest against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, condemning the separation of children from their parents. AP Women gathered and staged a non-violent civil protest against the US Immigration and Customs...

3/8 Linda Sarsour, co-chair of the Women’s March who is seen ringing a bell said that civil disobedience was a strategic intentional tactic. AP Linda Sarsour, co-chair of the Women’s March who is seen ringing a bell said that civil...

4/8 The protesters covered themselves in thermal blankets to evoke the image of immigrants' children in shelters. They brandished placards that said "Abolish ICE" and "We care." The protesters covered themselves in thermal blankets to evoke the image of immigrants' children...

5/8 Elizabeth Warren, Senator of Massachusetts also showed her support to the rally protesting against the separation of immigrant families. AP Elizabeth Warren, Senator of Massachusetts also showed her support to the rally protesting...

6/8 Nearly 600 women, along with actress Susan Sarandon were arrested. They courted their arrest with raised arms. AP Nearly 600 women, along with actress Susan Sarandon were arrested. They courted their arrest with...

7/8 Many activists havr pressurised the government to provide more information and speed up the process of unifying the families. AP Many activists havr pressurised the government to provide more information and speed up the...