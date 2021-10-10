Marathon des Sables: Ten pictures that define the toughest race on earth
Marathon des Sables photos: Here are some stunning pictures from the 251-km race that takes place in the Sahara desert
Competitors take part in the solidarity stage of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables desert race between Sud Jebel Irhfelt N'Tissalt and Bou Dib in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. AFP
The solidarity stage does not count for the final of the marathon, a live stage 250 kilometres race through one of the world's most inhospitable climates. AFP
Marathon des Sables is a six-day race that will finish on 12 October. The longest single stage is of 91 km. AFP
A stunning view of the competitors who appear to be running in one line during the race. Marathon des Sables is called the toughest race on earth, held in the Sahara desert. The first event took place in 1986. AFP
Competitors run along a sand dune during Stage 5 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables. This marathon was a brainchild of French concert promoter Patrick Bauer, who in year 1984, traversed through Sahara desert on foot. AFP
Come what may: Competitors take part in the Stage 4 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Jebel El Mraier and Boulchrhal in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. AFP
The lone voyage: A competitor takes part in Stage 5 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables. AFP
Competitors receive care in a tent after the Stage 4 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Jebel El Mraier and Boulchrhal in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. AFP
The race was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to be held in April but later organisers shifted dates to September. AFP
Competitors prepare prior to the start of the Stage 4 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Jebel El Mraier and Boulchrhal in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. AFP