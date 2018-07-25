1/5 Two Maratha outfits — the Maratha Kranti Morcha and the Sakal Maratha Samaj — called for a Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday. The shutdown was observed in various parts of the state, although schools and colleges were excluded from it. Firstpost/Ashish Patil Two Maratha outfits — the Maratha Kranti Morcha and the Sakal Maratha Samaj — called for a...

2/5 Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road. The police arrested some protesters in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. Firstpost/Hrushikesh Berde Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road. The police...

3/5 The Maratha leaders have placed several demands before the state, including reservations for the Maratha community under OBC category and strict action against people involved in the Kopardi rape and killing of a minor girl. PTI The Maratha leaders have placed several demands before the state, including reservations for the...

4/5 Large-scale violence the state-wide protest, with the death of a constable and nine other policemen injured amid suicide attempts by three agitators. Firstpost/Ashish Patil Large-scale violence the state-wide protest, with the death of a constable and nine other...