A technocrat-turned-politician, Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday at his Panaji residence. The late Goa chief minister had been unwell since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment. PTI
Condoling the death of Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as an unparalleled leader, who was a true patriot and an exceptional administrator, admired by all. Image courtesy: Twitter/@NarendraModi
Tweeting out a picture of the former Defence Minister and the chief minister of Goa, BJP chief Amit Shah lauded Parrikar and said he showed the entire nation how a BJP leader is committed to the philosophy of 'Nation First, Party Next and Self Last'. Twitter/@AmitShah
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared a picture of Parrikar from their interactions due to work. Fadnavis termed Parrikar as 'true son of Goa'. Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis
Visuals from outside the residence of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar in Panaji. Twitter/@ANI
