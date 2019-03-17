1/5 A technocrat-turned-politician, Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday at his Panaji residence. The late Goa chief minister had been unwell since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment. PTI A technocrat-turned-politician, Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday at his Panaji residence....

2/5 Condoling the death of Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as an unparalleled leader, who was a true patriot and an exceptional administrator, admired by all. Image courtesy: Twitter/@NarendraModi Condoling the death of Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as an...

3/5 Tweeting out a picture of the former Defence Minister and the chief minister of Goa, BJP chief Amit Shah lauded Parrikar and said he showed the entire nation how a BJP leader is committed to the philosophy of 'Nation First, Party Next and Self Last'. Twitter/@AmitShah Tweeting out a picture of the former Defence Minister and the chief minister of Goa, BJP chief...

4/5 Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared a picture of Parrikar from their interactions due to work. Fadnavis termed Parrikar as 'true son of Goa'. Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared a picture of Parrikar from their...