1/7 Another golden day for India in athletics at the Asian Games. Manjit Singh, who was not a favourite to win the 800m final, raced ahead of the pack and clinched a gold medal for India. This was India's 9th gold at the ongoing Games. AP Another golden day for India in athletics at the Asian Games. Manjit Singh, who was not a...

2/7 Till the final 90 metres, Manjit was trailing behind at the fourth spot, but then he picked up pace and ran his best to finish the race with a timing of 1:46:15. AP Till the final 90 metres, Manjit was trailing behind at the fourth spot, but then he picked up...

3/7 Another Indian in the men's 800m final, Jinson Johnson, held his own and claimed the silver medal. He was the quickest in the qualifications. It was one-two finish for India in the event. AP Another Indian in the men's 800m final, Jinson Johnson, held his own and claimed the silver...

4/7 Another silver medal came in an unexpected event. India's Pincky Balhara went down fighting against Turkmenistan's Gulnor Sulaymanova in the women's 52kg kurash bout. AP Another silver medal came in an unexpected event. India's Pincky Balhara went down fighting...

5/7 It was heartbreak for Indian men's compound archery team as they lost the gold medal to Korea in the shootout. Indian women compound archers also lost to Korea in the final and claimed the silver. AP It was heartbreak for Indian men's compound archery team as they lost the gold medal to Korea in...

6/7 PV Sindhu also lost her women's singles final match to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying. But it was two medals for India in the women's singles with Saina Nehwal also winning the bronze. AP PV Sindhu also lost her women's singles final match to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying. But it was...