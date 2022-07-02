Manipur landslide: Worst incident in the history of state, says Chief Minister Biren Singh
The landslide hit in the wee hours of 30 June near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army, who were deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal
People walk past the site of the landslide in Noney, northeastern Manipur. On Saturday, five bodies were found under the debris at the landslide-hit railway construction site, taking the toll to 25. AP
In this handout photo released by the Indian Army and taken on 1 July, 2022, security forces and disaster relief teams search for survivors and victims after the landslide in Noney district, Manipur. Thirty-eight people are still missing. AFP
Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF are continuing the search operations at the site, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati informed on Saturday. AFP
Rescuers carry the body of a victim of the landslide in Noney, northeastern Manipur state, on 1 July, 2022. Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continues, said a defence spokesperson on Saturday. AP
The debris of the landslide has blocked the Ijai River, forming dam-like storage, threatening the people living nearby. Earth-movers have been brought in to remove the debris, and create a channel to allow the flow of water. AP
Soldiers wrap bodies of victims of the landslide in Noney, northeastern Manipur on Friday, 1 July, 2022. AP
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the landslide hit area on 1 July. He called the incident the worst incident in the history of the state. Twitter/@manipur_cmo
Birds-eye view of the landslide-affected area of Tupul, Noney district, Manipur. Twitter/@manipur_cmo
Fresh teams have been deployed on Saturday morning to augment search and rescue efforts in Noney district, Manipur. AP