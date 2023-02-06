Manic Monday: Death and destruction after 7.8-strong earthquake jolts Turkey, Syria
A 7.8 magnitude quake hit Turkey and parts of Syria, killing hundreds as they slept. These images show the true horror of the tragedy
1/9
A rescuer carries an injured child away from the rubble of a building following the powerful 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and the border area of Syria. More than 500 people have died and hundreds injured in Turkey and Syria, and the death toll is expected to rise. Reuters
2/9
Rescue workers and residents frantically searched for survivors under the rubble of buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was centred north of the city of Gaziantep in an area about 95 km from the Syrian border. Reuters
3/9
Following the strong quake, there were at least six strong aftershocks, and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu urged people not to enter damaged buildings, citing risks. Reuters
4/9
A member of a rescue team walks with his tools towards a collapsed building following an earthquake in the government-held Syrian city of Aleppo. The quake that happened in the early hours of Monday took the residents of Turkey and Syria by surprise. AFP
5/9
A man stands near a damaged vehicle, following the earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria. According to its estimates, United States Geological Survey said there is a 47 per cent chance of the toll from the quake reaching between 1,000 to 10,000 people. Reuters
6/9
With a cold and wet weather system moving through the region, poor conditions impacting the post-earthquake rescue and recovery efforts in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Temperatures just above the freezing mark are occurring in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, with rain and snow showers forecast on both Monday and Tuesday. Reuters
7/9
Hospitals in Turkey and Syria are overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways following the powerful earthquake that struck Monday. Medical officials have called for trauma supplies and a comprehensive emergency response. AFP
8/9
The severity of the quake has prompted countries from across the world to reach out and offer aid. The European Union is sending rescue teams and preparing further help for Turkey. “Teams from the Netherlands and Romania are already on their way,” with the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre overseeing their deployment, commissioner Janez Lenarcic tweeted. Reuters
9/9
Messages of condolences and support poured as world leaders woke to the news of the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property” from the quake. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy,” he said. Reuters