Manhattanhenge Magic: A rare and truly breathtaking sunset over New York
A special, rare 'Manhattanhenge' sunset captivates New York City every summer. It happens about three weeks before and about three weeks after the Summer Solstice, when the sun sets in perfect alignment with the numbered streets of Manhattan east and west
1/6
On Tuesday night, thousands of people flocked to the city that never sleeps to try and get the perfect shot of the elusive “Manhattanhenge”. A special, rare ‘Manhattanhenge’ sunset, also inaccurately called the Manhattan Solstice, is an event during which the setting sun or the rising sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan, New York City. AFP
2/6
According to the American Museum of Natural History, Manhattanhenge occurs twice in May and twice in July, and on these two days, as the Sun sets on the grid, half of the disc is above and half is below the horizon. AP
3/6
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (left) poses for pictures on the Tudor City Bridge during Manhattanhenge. The phrase “Manhattanhenge” was first coined in 1997 by Tyson. AP
4/6
People gather to watch the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge. The alignment of the sun with concentric circles of vertical stones at Stonehenge on each of the solstices served as inspiration for him. AP
5/6
The “henge” phenomenon is not unique to New York; reports of similar happenings have been made in other large cities with a lot of skyscrapers and straight, long streets, like Chicago, Montreal, and Toronto. AP
6/6
A person takes a video of a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge. According to the BBC, there is a dawn variation that takes place in the winter, around three weeks before and three weeks after the summer solstice. AP