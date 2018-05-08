1/8 Manchester City players lift the Premier League trophy after the draw between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium. AP Manchester City players lift the Premier League trophy after the draw between Manchester City and...

2/8 The shirt of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as he celebrates winning the Premier League title. City couldn't mark the occasion with a potentially record-breaking win but it didn't stop them basking in the glory of a stylish and runaway title triumph that was clinched in record-equaling time two weeks ago. Reuters The shirt of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as he celebrates winning the Premier League...

3/8 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thrown in the aire by his sqaud as they celebrate during the trophy presentation ceremony on Sunday. Reuters Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thrown in the aire by his sqaud as they celebrate during...

4/8 Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate. Yaya Toure was given the biggest cheer by fans as City's players walked up to the stage to collect the trophy. As many of them jumped on the midfielder, the trophy fell off its perch and onto the grass. Reuters Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and...

5/8 Manchester City's Fabian Delph celebrates with his daughter after winning the Premier League title. Reuters Manchester City's Fabian Delph celebrates with his daughter after winning the Premier League...

6/8 A man carries a banner to wish Sir Alex Ferguson quick recovery during the match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town. Ferguson underwent an emergency surgery for a life-threatening brain haemorrhage on Saturday. AP A man carries a banner to wish Sir Alex Ferguson quick recovery during the match between...

7/8 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds the Premier League trophy. The manager wants City to reach 100 points after his champions moved to 94 with their goalless draw at home to Huddersfield Town. Reuters Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds the Premier League trophy. The manager wants City to...