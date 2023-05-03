Makers of Gerard Butler's Kandahar keep Ali Fazal's character a mystery, to be main part of the suspense

1/4

Since the time the trailer of Ali Fazal’s Hollywood movie Kandahar was released, there have been a lot of questions surrounding Ali’s role in the movie. The trailer clearly shows glimpses and silhouettes of Ali Fazal in the middle of the desert riding a dirt bike, getting off a helicopter, but a lot of is kept Ali as the mystery man in the film. The trailer features many shots of a man doing stunts, riding a bike in the desert, getting off a helicopter. This suave, stylish man is our very own Ali Fazal, who is playing a major role in the Gerard Butler starrer. Shot extensively in Saudi Arabia, the trailer’s mystery man has everyone talking and the makers are keeping Ali’s role under wraps as they want it to have a high impact as his role has him doing some high octane stunts and action.