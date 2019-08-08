1/6 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "extremely heavy rain" warning for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra for Thursday. PTI The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "extremely heavy rain" warning for Pune,...

2/6 All schools and colleges remained closed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash the region. Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation. PTI All schools and colleges remained closed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday as...

3/6 At least 16 people have lost their lives due to the prevailing flood situation in Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur. PTI At least 16 people have lost their lives due to the prevailing flood situation in Pune, Satara,...

4/6 As per an official statement by Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Deepak Mhaisekar, a total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from these districts. PTI As per an official statement by Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Deepak Mhaisekar, a...

5/6 Teams of the Territorial Army, the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue operations in Kolhapur and Sangli and six more NDRF teams were airlifted to Kolhapur on Wednesday evening. PTI Teams of the Territorial Army, the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are...