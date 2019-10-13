1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election at Sakoli village of Bhandara. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election at...

At Bhandara, Modi said in earlier days, schemes were worked out on caste and community considerations. "However, for my government, only people matter," he said.

At a rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Amit Shah said that during the UPA rule, terrorists from Pakistan used to infiltrate and kill Indian soldiers."But after the Uri and Pulwama attacks, Modiji showed the courage of killing terrorists in their den through surgical strike and airstrikes," he said. In this picture, Amit Shah is seen addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Karad.

Home minister Amit Shah bows in front of a statue of warrior king Shivaji during a rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Karad.

Speaking at Mumbai's Chandivali constituency, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is dividing the country the way Britishers did and stealing money from the poor and giving it to the rich. He urged people to stand together to counter the injustices facing them.