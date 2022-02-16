Magical woods and fiery volcanos: Feast your eyes on the best landscape photography

We live in a beautiful, beautiful world and the images from this year’s International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition prove it. The judges chose from 4,504 entries from around the world, with pictures of a magical wood in Devon, crashing waves in west-coast America and an Icelandic volcano appearing in the shortlist of 101 photographs in the eighth edition of the contest

FP Staff February 16, 2022 13:39:25 IST