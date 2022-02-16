Photos

Magical woods and fiery volcanos: Feast your eyes on the best landscape photography

We live in a beautiful, beautiful world and the images from this year’s International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition prove it. The judges chose from 4,504 entries from around the world, with pictures of a magical wood in Devon, crashing waves in west-coast America and an Icelandic volcano appearing in the shortlist of 101 photographs in the eighth edition of the contest

FP Staff February 16, 2022 13:39:25 IST
Titled 'War of the Worlds', this image was taken in the Dartmoor National Park, Devon, and ranked in the top 101 shortlist. Image Courtesy: Nick Green/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The village of Imhan-ri in South Korea was the setting for this striking picture. Called 'Pine Field Imhanri', this image earned the photographer a spot in the top 101 images. Image Courtesy: Yoon Suk Choi/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Called the Depths of Hell, this was one of the year’s special award highlights that offers a spell-bindingly abstract glimpse inside a volcano in Iceland. Image Courtesy: Chris Byrne/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
This picture came third in the portfolio category. The photographer turned his camera on the Gorner Glacier, close to Zermatt, Switzerland, for this shot. Image Courtesy: Andrea Zappia/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
This bewitching picture is of Mono Lake in California, which made it into the shortlist of 101. Image Courtesy: Simon Xu/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Titled 'Reflector', this spectacular shot of Lake Bonney Riverland in South Australia came third in the best single image category. Image Courtesy: Ben Goode/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Titled 'Enchanted Forest', this wintry shot was snared on The Roaches, a rocky ridge in England's Peak District. Image Courtesy: Michael Allberry/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
This breathtaking shot in Yosemite National Park, USA, and shows a 'controlled burn' in a forest. Image Courtesy: Marcin Zajac/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
This mesmerising picture called 'When the Universe Speaks' is of Mount Seymour, in Canada's British Columbia. Image Courtesy: Matt Jackisch/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Titled 'Born of Fire', the photographer beautifully captures the volcanic Fagradalsfjall area in Iceland. Image Courtesy: Filip Hrebenda/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The 'Winter of the Lake' won the Snow &#038; Ice Award 2021. Image Courtesy: Mimmo Salierno/The Eighth International Landscape Photographer of the Year
