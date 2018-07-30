1/7 Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi, was hospitalised on Saturday after a drop in his blood pressure. He also underwent a procedure at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital to replace a tracheostomy tube, in efforts help him breathe normally. Reuters. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi, was hospitalised on Saturday after a drop in...

2/7 Many notable figures went to visit the former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief in the hospital, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit also accompanied Naidu on his visit. PTI

3/7 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami also visited Karunanidhi, after which he made a statement saying that the DMK chief's "health is stable and good". PTI

4/7 Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva also came to the hospital for a visit on Monday. He was greeted by Karunanidhi's children, MK Stalin and Kanimozhi. Twitter/SadhguruJV

5/7 In addition to those mentioned above, hundreds of DMK supporters came to the hospital to show their support and concern as well. They gathered outside with posters and flags. PTI

6/7 The police had to use lathicharge to control the swelling crowd of DMK workers and supporters who had gathered outside Kauvery Hospital. PTI