Luv Ranjan's directorial gives another hit album with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

While Tere Pyaar Mein is a truly romantic song making you fall in love all over again with your partner, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai asks all the singles out there not to lose hope.
Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s success has been phenomenal since its release. Bringing back the era of rom coms in Bollywood the film made its way into the heart of the audiences across the globe. But the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is here to stay, as this Luv Ranjan’s directorial is ruling the music charts making TJMM one of the most loved albums in the recent times.
While Tere Pyaar Mein is a truly romantic song making you fall in love all over again with your partner, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai asks all the singles out there not to lose hope as love happens several times in life, Maine Pi Rakhi Hai is a perfect club song to tap your feet on the dance floor while Show Me the Thumka is an obvious pick for that sangeet dance off. The song ‘Jaadui’ takes you to a magical and beautiful world of romance and relationships, , while O Bedardeya strikes a perfect chord with all the heartbroken lovers. It’s not a surprise now as to why the film’s three songs are topping the Top 50 Spotify India list.
This takes us back to Luv Rajan’s last directorial ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ whose album had become an instant sensation back in 2018. 5 years to its success and we still can’t get over the tunes of the film as even in 2023 we often find ourselves dancing to the tunes of ‘Bom Diggy’ or ‘Kaun Nachdi’ at the clubs while we still see ‘Dil Chori’ making its way to various sangeet performances. The film’s most loved track ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ has become synonyms to the word friendship.