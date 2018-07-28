1/9 The longest "blood moon" eclipse this century dazzled skygazers across the globe on Friday, coinciding with Mars' closest approach in 15 years in a thrilling celestial spectacle. AP The longest "blood moon" eclipse this century dazzled skygazers across the globe on Friday,...

2/9 People watch a blood moon as it rises in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As Earth's constant companion slowly sailed across the skies, crowds gathered around the world to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon. AP

3/9 People gather on Hampstead Heath to observer the lunar eclipse, in London. Unlike with a solar eclipse, viewers did not need protective eye gear to observe the rare display. Reuters

4/9 Lunar eclipse as seen in Chennai on Saturday. However, in New Delhi, nearly 2,000 curious skygazers converged at the Nehru Planetarium to witness the eclipse had to return disappointed as clouds completely surrounded the moon as if to conceal it. PTI

5/9 Clouds obscure the view for people waiting to see the lunar eclipse in Prague, Czech Republic. Bad weather thwarted the cosmic display in several parts of the world. Reuters

6/9 The moon seen during the lunar eclipse next to the German national flag on top of the Reichstag building in Berlin. For about half the world, the moon was partly or fully in Earth's shadow from 1714 to 2328 GMT - six hours and 14 minutes in all. Reuters

7/9 People wait beside their cameras to take photos of the full moon in Ujue, northern Spain. Amateur astronomers in the southern hemisphere were best-placed to witness the rare sight, especially in southern Africa, Australia, and Madagascar, though it was also visible in Europe, South Asia and South America. AP

8/9 A blood moon rises over Cairo, Egypt. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turned a deep red, was visible at different times across the world when the sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. AP