1/6 Security personnel stand guard as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived for a road show in Lucknow on Monday. PTI Security personnel stand guard as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary of Uttar...

2/6 AICC General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra received a grand welcome in Lucknow. PTI AICC General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra received a grand welcome in...

3/6 Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh West in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia have been instructed to fight against injustice meted out against the state. Twitter @INCIndia Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh West in-charge...

4/6 The AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East arrived in Lucknow for a four-day visit in what was a crowd puller event. Twitter @INCIndia The AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East arrived in Lucknow for a four-day visit in what...

5/6 Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia will stay back in Lucknow till 14 February to hold meetings with party leader and workers in order to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Twitter @INCIndia Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia will stay back in Lucknow till 14 February to hold...