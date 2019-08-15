1/8 Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday celebrated the first Independence Day after the abrogation of its special status. Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the Tricolour at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Twitter@KashmirPolice Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday celebrated the first Independence Day after the abrogation of its...

2/8 At the Srinagar event, where National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present, Malik assured the people of the state that their identity was not at stake under the current situation. ANI

3/8 At the Mini Stadium in Jammu, the governor's advisor Farooq Khan reviewed the parade during the celebrations. PTI

4/8 Celebrations were held at all police district headquarters across the Valley. Central Armed Police Force student contingents took part in the parade in Jammu. AP

5/8 Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) marched during the celebrations in Jammu. AP

6/8 Children joined the celebrations in Rajouri. Prominent mainstream leaders were not present at the main event in Srinagar as they have been detained as a precautionary measure. Twitter@DIPRJK

7/8 Celebrations were low-key in several parts of the state because of heavy security deployment. AP