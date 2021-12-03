Loving lions and baby elephants: Images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award show animals at their best

4/15

The photographer spent more than one hour observing this mother in the Pinus Jantho Nature Reserve of Sumatra, Indonesia, trying to keep her excitable baby with her in the nest. Since 2011 the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program has released more than 120 confiscated apes into the reserve. This mother, Marconi, was once held captive as an illegal pet, but was nursed back to health and released in 2011. In 2017 she was spotted with a wild born baby, Masen, a symbol of hope for the future population. Image Courtesy: Maxime Aliaga/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year