1/5
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain visited Jhulelal Institue of Technology during Loveyatri promotions
2/5
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain danced along with the college students in flash-mob setup
3/5
Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveyatri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film
4/5
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5 October, 2018
5/5
Later in the evening, Aayush and Warina were taken by surprise as they were visited by a Salman Khan Fanclub who get them a cake to congratulate them for the Loveyatri
