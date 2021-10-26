Love seems to be the 'common' ingredient in royal marriages involving non-royals
While the world celebrates Princess Mako giving up her royal status to be with the one she loves, here are some more examples where love triumphed over social status, titles and 'the ways of the world'
1/6
Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle in 2018 was the buzz of the town - in this case, the whole wide world - wherein an American ac tor joined the royal ranks as Duchess of Sussex. There have been many instances of turmoil within the royal family since and the couple have ultimately quit the Royal British Life this year. AFP
2/6
King Felipe of Spain married Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, a journalist and news broadcaster. The wedding came as a surprise because she had been previously married on top of being a non-royal. They met while Letizia was covering an oil spill and the King went to visit the affected. Image courtesy: Instagram/@queenletizia
3/6
Kate Middleton, now referred to as Catherine, is a descendant of King Edward IV through her mother, Carole Middleton, and from King Edward III through her father, Michael Middleton. She wasn't really a royal and was born in Reading, England, to parents who run a party-supply business. Prince William met Middleton met while they were students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They dated for a number of years before finally tying the knot in in April 2011, when she became Duchess of Cambridge. AFP
4/6
American supermodel Kendra Spears got the title of a princess in 2013 when she married Aga Khan's eldest son, Prince Rahim -- at Château de Bellerive, on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland. She was the face of Escada, Prada and other top brands during her years as a model and was dubbed 'the next Cindy Crawford'. Getty images
5/6
Both divorced, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles elected to have a civil marriage ceremony followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle instead of a church service. Prince Charles had a a very public affair with Camilla throughout his the duration of his marriage with Princess Diana. AFP
6/6
Before Queen Rania of Jordan married King Abdullah II, she worked at Apple. The couple met at a dinner party hosted by the king's sister and married in 1993. Since then, they've welcomed four children together. Image courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania