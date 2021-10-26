Love seems to be the 'common' ingredient in royal marriages involving non-royals

3/6

Kate Middleton, now referred to as Catherine, is a descendant of King Edward IV through her mother, Carole Middleton, and from King Edward III through her father, Michael Middleton. She wasn't really a royal and was born in Reading, England, to parents who run a party-supply business. Prince William met Middleton met while they were students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They dated for a number of years before finally tying the knot in in April 2011, when she became Duchess of Cambridge. AFP