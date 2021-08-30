Lord Krishna’s Janmastami celebrated with prayers and joy despite COVID-19 shadow [Photos]
Janmashtami festivities saw a pared-down version this year with large gatherings being banned
1/7
Token festivities marked the birthday of Lord Krishna -- celebrated as Janmashtami -- in most parts of the country owing to the coronavirus restrictions recommended by the Centre, for the second consecutive year. Image Credit: AFP
2/7
While most temples organised live aartis and darshans, there were some temples in Amritsar and other places where devotees congregated to celebrate the auspicious day. Image Credit: AFP
3/7
Leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens on the day and asked all to walk the path of righteousness. Image Credit: AFP
4/7
In Maharashtra, the tradition Dahi Handi celebrations have been scrapped. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged organisers to prioritise health over the festivities. Image Credit: AFP
5/7
However, the BJP has demanded the Dahi Handi festival be allowed to be organised under certain conditions traditionally. Image Credit: AP
6/7
The restrictions came as the Ministry of Home Affairs had written to all states and Union territories to remain cautious during the upcoming festive season. The letter came following the ministry’s order to extend all Covid-19 related containment measures until 30 September 2021. Image Credit: AFP
7/7
The country as of Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 42,909 new COVID-19 infections, which took the total tally of cases to 3,27,37,939 and the death toll has climbed to 4,38,210 with 380 fresh fatalities. Image Credit: AFP