Photographer Maye-E Wong was part of a team that drove the backroads during the run-up to the 2020 election. She illustrated stories about currents of racial tension that still ripple through towns that once expelled Black people, about how claims of a gentler political culture in Utah turned out to be far more complicated than the folklore. Above, people spin around in an amusement ride at the annual Mississippi State Fair. Image via AP/Wong Maye-E